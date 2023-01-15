NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 349 AM EST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather