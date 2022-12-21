NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

10 to 18 feet possible on the ocean and 5 to 10 feet on Long

Island Sound. Up to 5 ft seas possible across lower NY Harbor and

Gardiners Bay.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound West of New

Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather