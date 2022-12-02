NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 345 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 1 to 3 feet expected. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight EST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 2 to 4 feet possible. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather