NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 228 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.