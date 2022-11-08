NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

942 AM EST Tue Nov 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Occasional gusts to 25 kt will still be possible late this

morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather