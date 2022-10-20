NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 20, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 401 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather