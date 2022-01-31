NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 219 PM EST Mon Jan 31 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather