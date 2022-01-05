NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 1 to 3 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

