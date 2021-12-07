NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3

to 5 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

