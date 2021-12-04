NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 337 AM EST Sat Dec 4 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather