NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 341 AM EST Fri Nov 26 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New Haven, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson and New Haven, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather