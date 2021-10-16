NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1018 AM EDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

becoming Northwest this evening. Occasional gusts to 35 kt

possible late this afternoon into evening.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,

becoming Northwest in the evening. Occasional gusts to 35 kt

possible late this afternoon into evening. Seas of 3 to 6 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

