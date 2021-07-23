NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021 _____ SPECIAL MARINE WARNING The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT \/ Port Jefferson NY... * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm NW of Long Neck Point, moving SE at 20 kt. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * The strong thunderstorm will be near... Long Neck Point and Norwalk Islands around 750 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT \/ Port Jefferson NY... * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 nm NW of Long Neck Point, moving SE at 20 kt. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * The strong thunderstorm will be near... Long Neck Point and Norwalk Islands around 750 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather