NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 908 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Eastern Long Island Sound... Peconic and Gardiners Bays... At 908 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located over Plum Island, moving east at 20 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 4135 7193 4137 7186 4132 7186 4133 7189 4130 7187 4107 7186 4110 7235 4130 7237 4131 7230 4130 7229 4133 7221 4135 7213 4133 7212 4135 7212 4136 7206 4136 7203 4134 7201 4137 7198 4138 7195 _____