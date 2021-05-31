NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 400 AM EDT Mon May 31 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather