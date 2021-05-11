NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 328 AM EDT Tue May 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 10 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 10 kt and seas 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather