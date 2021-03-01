NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 427 AM EST Mon Mar 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 feet expected. West winds increase to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 feet expected. West winds increase to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather