NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 343 AM EST Fri Feb 5 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.