NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

_____

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

322 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

19 to 24 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to

Nantucket MA out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 3 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

