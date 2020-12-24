NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

351 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas

16 to 21 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

