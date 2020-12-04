NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

334 AM EST Fri Dec 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 2 to 4 feet expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, The south shore and eastern bays of

Long Island, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather