NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 3 to 6 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY, and

Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, New York Harbor and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet

through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather