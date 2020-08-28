NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

441 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...Hazardous boating conditions possible on Saturday...

A strong cold front is expected to be infused by Tropical

Depression Laura on Saturday. This is expected to bring a period

of building winds and seas to small craft advisory levels by

Saturday afternoon. In addition, a line of gusty thunderstorms

associated with the cold front will cross the waters Saturday

afternoon into the evening. These wind, weather and sea conditions

could make for hazardous boating for mariners on Saturday.

Mariners are advised to keep close monitor of weather and sea

forecasts for Saturday and to be prepared to seek safe harbor.

_____

