NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
320 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds have decreased below gale-force.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
