NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
352 PM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard
extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather