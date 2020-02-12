NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
358 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and
South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
