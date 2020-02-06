NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EST Thu Feb 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt, mainly tonight, and seas building to 6

to 9 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds are more likely to occur

Friday afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through

Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds are more likely to occur

Friday afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt, mainly tonight, and seas building to 6

to 9 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and

Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds are more likely to occur

Friday afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson

NY, New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays and South

Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force winds are more likely to occur

Friday afternoon into the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

