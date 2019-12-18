NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
356 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm
and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to
6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm
and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EST
Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather