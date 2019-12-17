NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

450 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the

Gale Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 6 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to

7 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening

through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

