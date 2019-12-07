NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
428 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
