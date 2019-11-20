NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
332 AM EST Wed Nov 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
