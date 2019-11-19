NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
309 AM EST Tue Nov 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
