NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt today, becoming

northwest tonight and Friday. Gusts up to 35 kt Friday. Seas 3

to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

_____

