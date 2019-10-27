NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

359 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

EDT TONIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

