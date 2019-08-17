https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14340712.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
515 PM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019
Stratus and fog over the ocean waters is resulting in areas of
1 to 3 nautical mile visibility. These conditions are expected to
persist through midnight and may possibly worsen after dark.
_____
