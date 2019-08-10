NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

320 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to

9 PM EDT this evening.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

