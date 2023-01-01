NY Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Low clouds breaking;49;35;ESE;6;61%;13%;1

Binghamton;Low clouds may break;46;37;S;6;72%;58%;1

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;38;ESE;7;80%;60%;1

Central Park;Clouds and sun, mild;57;44;S;4;61%;6%;2

Dansville;Low clouds may break;52;38;SE;5;68%;27%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy and mild;48;41;SSE;5;76%;71%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;52;36;W;7;72%;3%;2

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;35;SE;5;67%;62%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, mild;56;40;S;6;66%;4%;2

Fort Drum;Cloudy with a shower;41;32;SSE;9;79%;48%;1

Fulton;Low clouds;44;33;ESE;6;75%;44%;1

Glens Falls;Low clouds;46;29;S;6;67%;13%;1

Islip;Partly sunny, mild;55;40;S;7;68%;4%;2

Ithaca;Low clouds may break;48;39;SE;5;71%;60%;1

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;41;S;6;81%;68%;1

Massena;A shower or two;41;30;SSW;9;73%;80%;0

Montauk;Partly sunny;50;40;W;7;71%;2%;2

Montgomery;Partly sunny, mild;52;32;SSE;7;69%;61%;2

Monticello;Mild with some sun;48;34;SW;7;76%;56%;2

New York;Partly sunny, mild;55;42;S;6;65%;6%;2

New York Jfk;Mild with some sun;54;41;S;9;75%;6%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;56;44;S;8;65%;6%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny, mild;54;36;SSE;7;69%;56%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;35;ENE;6;81%;62%;1

Ogdensburg;Low clouds;42;31;S;8;72%;11%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy, mild;48;37;SSE;5;70%;26%;1

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;32;SSE;6;72%;16%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partial sunshine;54;36;SE;6;63%;42%;2

Rochester;Low clouds;45;35;ESE;7;73%;27%;1

Rome;Low clouds;43;32;E;6;74%;69%;1

Saranac Lake;An afternoon shower;36;27;SSW;6;77%;41%;0

Shirley;Mild with some sun;55;36;SSW;7;69%;3%;2

Syracuse;Low clouds and mild;46;35;E;7;70%;27%;1

Watertown;Cloudy with a shower;41;32;SE;9;76%;51%;1

Wellsville;Decreasing clouds;49;41;SSE;6;69%;60%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, mild;54;32;SW;7;70%;3%;2

White Plains;Partly sunny;56;39;S;6;63%;6%;2

