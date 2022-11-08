NY Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Mostly sunny;53;36;SSE;6;43%;0%;2 Binghamton;Not as cool;54;38;SSW;7;40%;0%;3 Buffalo;Partly sunny, warmer;60;45;S;7;33%;3%;2 Central Park;Mostly sunny;55;46;SSW;5;41%;1%;3 Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;59;37;S;9;34%;4%;2 Dunkirk;Partly sunny, warmer;62;43;SSE;9;30%;3%;3 East Hampton;Mostly sunny;53;41;SSW;7;50%;1%;3 Elmira;Mostly sunny;59;29;S;8;46%;0%;3 Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;54;43;S;7;45%;1%;3 Fort Drum;Not as cool;55;38;S;8;40%;4%;2 Fulton;Not as cool;57;36;S;7;40%;3%;2 Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;47;27;S;6;54%;0%;2 Islip;Mostly sunny;54;42;S;7;45%;1%;3 Ithaca;Mostly sunny;57;37;SSE;9;41%;4%;3 Jamestown;Partly sunny;54;38;S;9;32%;4%;3 Massena;Plenty of sunshine;50;28;SSW;5;51%;4%;2 Montauk;Mostly sunny;54;44;SSW;6;51%;0%;3 Montgomery;Mostly sunny;53;30;SSW;6;52%;0%;3 Monticello;Mostly sunny;53;30;WSW;6;46%;0%;3 New York;Mostly sunny;56;46;SSW;6;40%;1%;3 New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;56;46;SSW;7;43%;1%;3 New York Lga;Mostly sunny;57;47;SSW;7;40%;1%;3 Newburgh;Mostly sunny;52;31;SSW;5;50%;0%;3 Niagara Falls;Not as cool;58;42;SSW;7;38%;0%;2 Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;52;36;SSW;6;46%;4%;2 Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;57;39;S;8;37%;4%;3 Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;48;33;S;8;53%;3%;2 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;54;31;S;5;47%;0%;3 Rochester;Not as cool;58;37;S;7;41%;4%;2 Rome;Mostly sunny;56;31;ESE;8;41%;4%;2 Saranac Lake;Sunny and warmer;53;25;SSW;6;35%;3%;2 Shirley;Mostly sunny;53;38;SSW;7;49%;0%;3 Syracuse;Not as cool;60;36;S;7;37%;4%;2 Watertown;Not as cool;54;39;S;7;44%;4%;2 Wellsville;Mostly sunny;58;39;S;8;32%;4%;3 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;53;33;SSW;7;48%;0%;3 White Plains;Mostly sunny;53;38;SSW;7;45%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather