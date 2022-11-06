Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;70;38;NW;12;53%;1%;3

Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;61;33;NW;11;51%;10%;3

Buffalo;Sunny and breezy;58;37;NW;17;53%;4%;3

Central Park;Mostly sunny;76;48;NNW;6;49%;6%;3

Dansville;Sunny and cooler;62;35;NW;9;47%;8%;3

Dunkirk;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NNW;13;53%;5%;3

East Hampton;A stray a.m. shower;72;44;NW;10;67%;41%;3

Elmira;Mostly sunny, mild;66;33;NW;11;53%;10%;3

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warm;77;44;NNW;10;54%;6%;3

Fort Drum;Sunny and breezy;59;31;WNW;15;62%;6%;2

Fulton;Breezy and cooler;59;36;NW;14;60%;7%;2

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;NW;9;56%;1%;2

Islip;Partly sunny, warm;76;43;NNW;10;56%;7%;3

Ithaca;Breezy and cooler;61;34;NW;13;58%;11%;3

Jamestown;Cooler;53;33;NNW;12;52%;6%;3

Massena;Sunny, breezy, mild;60;30;W;16;59%;6%;2

Montauk;A brief a.m. shower;70;47;NW;8;70%;40%;3

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warm;72;37;NW;10;53%;4%;3

Monticello;Mostly sunny, warm;67;33;NW;11;57%;7%;3

New York;Mostly sunny;75;45;NNW;10;49%;6%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;75;44;NNW;12;52%;6%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;47;NNW;12;50%;6%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, warm;72;36;NW;10;53%;4%;3

Niagara Falls;Sunny and pleasant;58;36;NW;14;53%;0%;3

Ogdensburg;Breezy in the a.m.;60;31;WNW;13;59%;6%;2

Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;63;36;NW;12;47%;9%;3

Plattsburgh;Sunshine and mild;62;35;WNW;11;52%;11%;2

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;73;37;NW;9;47%;4%;3

Rochester;Breezy and cooler;58;35;WNW;14;53%;6%;2

Rome;Breezy in the p.m.;62;33;WNW;13;63%;11%;2

Saranac Lake;Breezy in the a.m.;55;25;WNW;13;62%;8%;2

Shirley;A brief a.m. shower;76;40;NNW;10;60%;40%;3

Syracuse;Increasingly windy;64;37;NW;16;56%;10%;2

Watertown;Sunny and breezy;59;33;WNW;16;53%;5%;2

Wellsville;Mostly sunny, mild;61;34;NW;12;45%;9%;3

Westhampton Beach;A stray a.m. shower;75;39;NNW;10;61%;40%;3

White Plains;Mostly sunny;73;39;NW;10;55%;6%;3

