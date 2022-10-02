Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Abundant sunshine;62;38;N;6;48%;2%;4

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;57;37;NNE;7;54%;0%;4

Buffalo;Partly sunny;60;39;ESE;7;53%;3%;4

Central Park;Windy with clearing;59;49;NE;19;52%;69%;3

Dansville;Partly sunny;62;36;ESE;7;55%;3%;4

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;60;36;E;7;52%;3%;4

East Hampton;Clearing and windy;61;52;NE;20;54%;96%;3

Elmira;Partly sunny;60;36;NNW;7;58%;0%;4

Farmingdale;Clearing and windy;61;49;NE;19;53%;87%;3

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;59;34;E;7;54%;3%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny;59;35;N;5;55%;4%;4

Glens Falls;Plenty of sun;59;32;N;6;52%;2%;4

Islip;Windy with clearing;61;49;NE;19;51%;87%;3

Ithaca;Partly sunny;58;35;N;6;57%;4%;4

Jamestown;Partly sunny;59;34;NE;7;55%;3%;4

Massena;Abundant sunshine;59;28;SSE;6;57%;3%;4

Montauk;Clearing and windy;61;53;NE;19;54%;96%;2

Montgomery;Breezy in the a.m.;61;42;NNE;12;54%;15%;3

Monticello;More clouds than sun;58;37;NE;8;52%;44%;3

New York;Clearing and windy;60;50;NNE;20;51%;66%;3

New York Jfk;Clearing and windy;62;51;NE;20;48%;72%;2

New York Lga;Windy with clearing;60;51;NE;20;54%;70%;3

Newburgh;Variable cloudiness;62;42;NNE;10;51%;16%;3

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;59;37;ESE;8;53%;0%;4

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;59;32;E;6;54%;3%;4

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;60;38;W;6;56%;4%;4

Plattsburgh;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;W;7;56%;6%;4

Poughkeepsie;Variable clouds;62;41;NNE;7;47%;14%;3

Rochester;Partly sunny;59;36;WNW;7;54%;4%;4

Rome;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;E;5;53%;6%;4

Saranac Lake;Plenty of sun;58;20;E;6;51%;6%;4

Shirley;Clearing and windy;61;49;NE;19;53%;66%;3

Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;38;WSW;5;52%;4%;4

Watertown;Mostly sunny;60;31;ENE;7;54%;3%;4

Wellsville;Clouds and sun;60;35;NNE;5;52%;3%;4

Westhampton Beach;Windy with clearing;62;51;NE;19;52%;72%;3

White Plains;Breezy in the a.m.;60;46;NE;12;50%;55%;3

_____

