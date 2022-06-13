NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Partly sunny;83;58;NNW;8;46%;0%;10 Binghamton;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;ESE;5;62%;5%;11 Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;65;E;8;50%;25%;10 Central Park;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;SSE;9;54%;25%;11 Dansville;Mostly sunny;79;59;S;5;57%;25%;10 Dunkirk;Partly sunny;80;65;ESE;7;55%;26%;10 East Hampton;Mostly sunny;76;64;SSW;7;57%;16%;11 Elmira;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;S;4;59%;2%;10 Farmingdale;Clouds breaking;80;63;SSW;7;54%;25%;10 Fort Drum;Partly sunny;78;57;ESE;6;61%;2%;10 Fulton;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;E;5;63%;2%;10 Glens Falls;Partly sunny;81;53;NW;6;54%;0%;10 Islip;Partly sunny;78;63;SSE;8;51%;25%;11 Ithaca;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;ESE;5;61%;4%;10 Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;6;66%;27%;10 Massena;Clouds and sun;79;56;WSW;6;62%;26%;9 Montauk;Mostly sunny;77;62;N;5;64%;12%;11 Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;57;N;5;58%;7%;11 Monticello;Mostly sunny;78;55;N;7;54%;5%;11 New York;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;SSE;7;48%;25%;11 New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;S;11;54%;25%;11 New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;S;11;50%;25%;11 Newburgh;Partly sunny;82;57;N;8;54%;7%;10 Niagara Falls;Nice with some sun;79;63;ESE;8;54%;28%;10 Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;78;56;SSW;5;57%;1%;10 Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;78;60;NE;3;56%;2%;10 Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;78;55;WSW;7;56%;27%;9 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;82;58;ESE;5;56%;5%;10 Rochester;Partly sunny;77;58;SE;7;57%;5%;10 Rome;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;NE;5;57%;0%;10 Saranac Lake;Areas of low clouds;73;50;SE;6;61%;26%;8 Shirley;Partly sunny;77;63;S;8;53%;23%;11 Syracuse;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;ENE;6;58%;1%;10 Watertown;Clouds limiting sun;77;57;E;5;64%;2%;8 Wellsville;Partly sunny;80;58;E;6;53%;25%;11 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;79;58;SW;7;56%;22%;11 White Plains;Partly sunny;81;61;SSE;7;53%;17%;11 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather