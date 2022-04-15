NY Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler with showers;54;35;WNW;7;55%;99%;2

Binghamton;Showers around;46;27;WNW;7;83%;87%;2

Buffalo;A shower in the a.m.;43;31;NW;11;67%;93%;4

Central Park;A shower in the p.m.;66;42;NW;8;50%;89%;3

Dansville;Showers around;47;30;NW;6;70%;96%;3

Dunkirk;Showers around;44;33;NW;9;70%;94%;4

East Hampton;A shower in the p.m.;57;42;WSW;11;63%;70%;3

Elmira;Showers around;48;29;NW;4;73%;99%;2

Farmingdale;A shower in the p.m.;62;42;WNW;15;57%;93%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;45;30;WSW;8;70%;88%;3

Fulton;Showers around;43;32;W;5;76%;79%;3

Glens Falls;Showers around;48;32;WNW;4;76%;93%;2

Islip;A shower in the p.m.;59;43;NW;13;58%;90%;3

Ithaca;Cooler, a.m. showers;43;28;WNW;5;84%;100%;2

Jamestown;Showers around;41;26;N;8;79%;97%;2

Massena;Partly sunny;47;31;NW;10;44%;44%;3

Montauk;A shower in the p.m.;58;42;WSW;11;68%;94%;3

Montgomery;Showers around;60;36;NW;9;56%;96%;2

Monticello;A couple of showers;59;32;NW;8;61%;96%;3

New York;A shower in the p.m.;67;42;NW;10;49%;88%;3

New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;61;43;WNW;16;59%;91%;3

New York Lga;An afternoon shower;64;43;NW;14;51%;89%;3

Newburgh;Showers around;64;38;NW;9;52%;96%;2

Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;47;32;NW;10;57%;70%;2

Ogdensburg;Cooler;45;33;WNW;8;51%;44%;3

Penn (Yan);Showers around;45;30;NW;5;73%;97%;2

Plattsburgh;Showers around;48;34;W;6;60%;92%;2

Poughkeepsie;Cooler, p.m. showers;61;36;N;7;56%;100%;2

Rochester;Showers around;43;31;NW;8;69%;80%;3

Rome;Showers around;44;31;WNW;6;83%;83%;2

Saranac Lake;Showers around;41;26;W;7;75%;70%;3

Shirley;An afternoon shower;59;42;NW;12;57%;86%;3

Syracuse;Showers around;43;31;W;6;77%;83%;2

Watertown;A couple of showers;45;31;WSW;7;70%;88%;3

Wellsville;Cooler, a.m. showers;44;27;WNW;5;67%;100%;2

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the p.m.;59;39;W;14;63%;84%;3

White Plains;An afternoon shower;62;40;NNW;10;49%;89%;3

