NY Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A little a.m. rain;51;35;NW;11;62%;66%;1

Binghamton;Showers around;43;32;NW;13;78%;62%;1

Buffalo;Rain/snow showers;46;34;W;13;71%;75%;1

Central Park;Windy and cooler;58;43;NW;18;55%;27%;3

Dansville;Showers of rain/snow;50;34;W;11;66%;62%;1

Dunkirk;Showers of rain/snow;46;37;W;11;70%;68%;1

East Hampton;Breezy with some sun;54;41;WNW;15;67%;27%;3

Elmira;Showers around;47;30;WNW;12;69%;65%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, windy;58;40;NW;18;60%;27%;3

Fort Drum;Rain/snow showers;43;31;W;12;83%;78%;1

Fulton;Rain/snow showers;45;34;WNW;14;76%;74%;1

Glens Falls;A shower in the a.m.;48;33;NW;9;72%;66%;1

Islip;Windy with some sun;57;42;WNW;19;54%;27%;3

Ithaca;Cooler;44;32;NW;13;76%;60%;1

Jamestown;Showers of rain/snow;44;33;W;14;79%;72%;1

Massena;Bit of rain, snow;45;32;W;13;63%;70%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;53;40;NW;14;75%;27%;2

Montgomery;Windy, a p.m. shower;56;35;NW;19;58%;55%;3

Monticello;Cooler;49;34;NW;19;71%;55%;2

New York;Windy with some sun;58;43;NW;18;51%;27%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, windy;56;41;NW;19;61%;27%;3

New York Lga;Windy with some sun;58;43;NW;19;54%;27%;3

Newburgh;Windy, a p.m. shower;55;39;WNW;19;66%;55%;3

Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;49;33;WNW;14;68%;64%;1

Ogdensburg;A little a.m. rain;45;32;NW;7;71%;69%;1

Penn (Yan);Rain and snow shower;47;34;WNW;13;69%;48%;1

Plattsburgh;Rain and drizzle;50;34;NW;10;67%;88%;1

Poughkeepsie;Windy, a p.m. shower;56;36;WNW;19;63%;55%;3

Rochester;Showers of rain/snow;49;34;WNW;13;68%;63%;1

Rome;Cooler;45;32;WNW;13;81%;62%;1

Saranac Lake;Showers of rain/snow;40;26;WNW;10;87%;73%;1

Shirley;Windy with some sun;57;41;WNW;18;55%;26%;3

Syracuse;Cooler;44;34;WNW;15;73%;64%;1

Watertown;Rain/snow showers;44;32;WNW;12;81%;77%;1

Wellsville;Showers of rain/snow;47;35;WNW;15;61%;64%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy with some sun;56;36;NW;15;67%;26%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny, windy;56;39;NW;19;59%;27%;3

