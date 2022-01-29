Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Sunday, January 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Becoming cloudy;20;6;SSE;12;46%;4%;2

Binghamton;Turning cloudy, cold;17;9;SSE;7;68%;31%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy;23;13;S;7;71%;34%;1

Central Park;Breezy;26;18;NW;16;52%;2%;3

Dansville;Cloudy and cold;25;6;S;4;64%;36%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy and cold;25;15;S;5;64%;34%;1

East Hampton;Breezy, blowing snow;24;17;W;17;49%;2%;3

Elmira;Cloudy, not as cold;24;3;N;4;63%;39%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy, blowing snow;26;13;WNW;16;55%;2%;3

Fort Drum;Periods of sun, cold;15;10;SSW;5;66%;32%;1

Fulton;Cloudy, not as cold;20;10;SSW;4;68%;55%;1

Glens Falls;Not as cold;19;3;SSW;6;54%;6%;2

Islip;Breezy, blowing snow;25;13;WNW;17;48%;2%;3

Ithaca;Not as cold;21;5;SSE;6;69%;22%;1

Jamestown;Cloudy, not as cold;20;9;S;7;78%;36%;1

Massena;Turning cloudy;13;-1;SW;7;56%;29%;2

Montauk;Winds subsiding;26;21;WNW;16;55%;2%;3

Montgomery;Cold;24;3;W;9;54%;5%;3

Monticello;Cold;20;1;WNW;10;55%;20%;2

New York;Breezy;27;15;WSW;17;44%;2%;3

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;NW;17;54%;2%;3

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cold;27;18;NW;17;50%;2%;3

Newburgh;Not as cold;25;5;SW;10;50%;4%;3

Niagara Falls;Cloudy, not as cold;22;10;SW;6;74%;36%;1

Ogdensburg;Not as cold;15;3;S;5;71%;30%;2

Penn (Yan);Cloudy and cold;22;9;SW;4;64%;26%;1

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;16;3;WSW;6;55%;17%;2

Poughkeepsie;Cold;24;6;N;7;52%;3%;3

Rochester;Cloudy and cold;23;7;SSW;7;69%;38%;1

Rome;Not as cold;19;6;ESE;5;67%;51%;1

Saranac Lake;Clouding up, cold;13;2;SW;5;69%;25%;2

Shirley;Breezy, blowing snow;25;11;WNW;17;50%;2%;3

Syracuse;Not as cold;22;10;SSW;6;64%;21%;1

Watertown;Not as cold;18;8;S;4;63%;42%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy, not as cold;21;7;S;7;67%;37%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy, blowing snow;25;12;W;16;53%;2%;3

White Plains;Breezy, blowing snow;23;12;NW;16;56%;2%;3

