NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy;54;41;WNW;15;59%;25%;2

Binghamton;Breezy with a shower;46;40;WNW;15;87%;58%;2

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;47;WNW;15;60%;26%;2

Central Park;Breezy with some sun;60;48;NW;16;57%;25%;3

Dansville;Breezy with a shower;53;42;WNW;14;72%;57%;1

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;51;NW;15;56%;19%;3

East Hampton;Partly sunny, breezy;60;47;NW;15;53%;27%;3

Elmira;Partly sunny, breezy;53;41;WNW;14;69%;28%;2

Farmingdale;Breezy with a shower;60;46;NW;16;57%;55%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;48;38;W;15;74%;67%;1

Fulton;A couple of showers;51;44;NW;15;77%;69%;1

Glens Falls;Breezy;52;37;WNW;15;68%;27%;2

Islip;Showers around;61;47;NW;15;54%;60%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;49;41;WNW;15;85%;69%;1

Jamestown;Sunshine and breezy;51;42;WNW;15;74%;25%;3

Massena;Clouds and sun;50;37;W;9;76%;33%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;61;50;NW;16;55%;24%;4

Montgomery;Breezy with some sun;54;40;WNW;15;68%;25%;2

Monticello;Cooler with a shower;50;41;WNW;15;71%;46%;2

New York;Breezy with some sun;60;48;NW;16;54%;25%;3

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;62;48;NW;18;56%;25%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;61;50;NW;17;52%;25%;3

Newburgh;Breezy with a shower;56;44;WNW;15;64%;55%;2

Niagara Falls;A morning shower;55;43;NW;14;61%;41%;2

Ogdensburg;Clouds and sunshine;49;39;W;8;67%;33%;2

Penn (Yan);A couple of showers;51;43;WNW;15;71%;64%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;51;39;WNW;8;70%;44%;1

Poughkeepsie;Breezy with a shower;56;40;WNW;15;65%;55%;2

Rochester;A couple of showers;52;44;WNW;16;64%;65%;2

Rome;A couple of showers;50;40;WNW;14;80%;63%;1

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;43;32;WNW;7;88%;84%;1

Shirley;Breezy;60;45;NW;15;55%;40%;3

Syracuse;A couple of showers;52;44;W;15;82%;71%;1

Watertown;Showers around;51;40;WNW;14;74%;69%;1

Wellsville;Partly sunny, breezy;48;42;WNW;15;69%;27%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;60;38;NW;16;60%;25%;3

White Plains;A shower in the p.m.;57;44;NW;16;61%;55%;3

