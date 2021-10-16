NY Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy and cooler;58;45;W;14;70%;58%;2

Binghamton;Cooler with showers;50;40;W;16;82%;80%;1

Buffalo;Breezy with showers;56;47;WNW;16;65%;76%;1

Central Park;Breezy and cooler;62;50;WNW;20;58%;27%;2

Dansville;A couple of showers;55;42;WNW;16;77%;84%;1

Dunkirk;Breezy with showers;57;50;WNW;16;69%;93%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny, breezy;65;50;WNW;15;63%;36%;3

Elmira;Cooler with a shower;56;42;W;15;70%;66%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy and cooler;64;48;WNW;15;56%;30%;3

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;55;40;W;15;77%;85%;1

Fulton;Cooler with showers;56;44;WNW;14;79%;90%;1

Glens Falls;Cooler with a shower;57;41;WSW;14;75%;63%;1

Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;49;WNW;15;59%;30%;3

Ithaca;Cooler with showers;53;43;W;16;78%;88%;1

Jamestown;Breezy with showers;50;42;W;16;86%;90%;1

Massena;Breezy and cooler;57;38;W;14;76%;44%;1

Montauk;Breezy, not as warm;65;52;NW;15;62%;44%;4

Montgomery;Breezy and cooler;59;43;WNW;14;66%;44%;2

Monticello;Breezy and cooler;54;42;WNW;15;75%;51%;1

New York;Breezy and cooler;62;50;WNW;21;57%;26%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy and cooler;65;49;WNW;17;57%;27%;3

New York Lga;Breezy, not as warm;65;53;WNW;16;51%;27%;2

Newburgh;Breezy and cooler;62;46;W;14;67%;42%;2

Niagara Falls;A couple of showers;56;49;W;16;65%;71%;2

Ogdensburg;A shower or two;59;43;W;14;69%;69%;1

Penn (Yan);Cooler with a shower;55;45;WNW;16;70%;80%;1

Plattsburgh;Cooler;59;43;W;14;66%;69%;1

Poughkeepsie;Breezy and cooler;62;44;W;14;66%;53%;2

Rochester;A couple of showers;56;47;W;14;66%;85%;1

Rome;Cooler with showers;55;42;W;15;85%;89%;1

Saranac Lake;Cooler with showers;53;34;WNW;14;80%;89%;1

Shirley;Breezy and cooler;64;47;WNW;14;61%;32%;3

Syracuse;Cooler with showers;56;45;W;15;83%;85%;1

Watertown;A few showers;57;41;WNW;15;76%;87%;1

Wellsville;A couple of showers;50;42;W;16;73%;78%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy and cooler;64;43;NW;15;62%;33%;4

White Plains;Breezy and cooler;62;46;WNW;16;60%;27%;3

