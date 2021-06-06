Skip to main content
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Record-tying heat;95;71;S;6;50%;55%;10

Binghamton;A t-storm or two;85;68;SSW;7;60%;77%;9

Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;78;70;SSW;9;67%;64%;6

Central Park;Very warm and humid;89;73;SSW;3;61%;53%;11

Dansville;A t-storm or two;88;68;SSW;5;60%;76%;10

Dunkirk;A couple of t-storms;84;71;S;8;58%;76%;6

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;73;61;SSW;8;80%;42%;10

Elmira;A t-storm or two;87;65;SW;6;63%;77%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, humid;83;67;SSW;9;68%;47%;11

Fort Drum;A t-storm around;87;69;SW;13;52%;66%;10

Fulton;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;87;68;SW;10;58%;71%;10

Glens Falls;Hot;92;69;SW;7;52%;52%;10

Islip;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;SSW;9;74%;47%;11

Ithaca;A t-storm or two;86;68;S;6;60%;76%;10

Jamestown;Humid with a t-storm;79;66;SSW;9;70%;71%;6

Massena;Very warm;90;69;SW;14;46%;55%;10

Montauk;Mostly sunny, humid;76;63;SW;6;75%;15%;10

Montgomery;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;90;68;SW;7;62%;71%;10

Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;90;66;W;7;60%;72%;11

New York;Very warm and humid;89;73;S;8;54%;53%;11

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, humid;82;66;SSW;10;70%;50%;11

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;88;73;SSW;9;56%;53%;11

Newburgh;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;72;SSW;7;56%;71%;10

Niagara Falls;A t-storm in spots;83;68;SSW;11;63%;76%;6

Ogdensburg;A t-storm around;87;70;SW;12;61%;64%;10

Penn (Yan);A t-storm or two;87;68;SW;7;59%;77%;10

Plattsburgh;Hot, becoming breezy;91;68;SW;12;46%;51%;10

Poughkeepsie;A p.m. t-storm;94;69;SSW;5;53%;71%;10

Rochester;A t-storm or two;89;69;SW;11;53%;78%;6

Rome;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;SSW;9;57%;71%;10

Saranac Lake;Very warm;86;65;WSW;12;49%;54%;10

Shirley;Mostly sunny, humid;79;64;SSW;9;73%;44%;11

Syracuse;A t-storm or two;90;71;SSW;10;50%;76%;10

Watertown;A t-storm around;84;68;SW;11;58%;66%;10

Wellsville;A t-storm or two;82;67;SSW;6;62%;77%;6

Westhampton Beach;Sunshine and humid;77;61;SW;9;72%;43%;10

White Plains;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSW;6;61%;55%;11

