Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A strong t-storm;84;61;W;10;69%;91%;7

Binghamton;A strong t-storm;80;52;W;12;63%;75%;7

Buffalo;A strong t-storm;74;52;WNW;15;73%;85%;4

Central Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;W;6;54%;73%;9

Dansville;A strong t-storm;83;51;WNW;10;64%;80%;5

Dunkirk;A strong t-storm;80;52;WNW;12;63%;85%;3

East Hampton;More humid;72;61;SW;11;80%;61%;5

Elmira;A strong t-storm;85;54;W;9;61%;84%;5

Farmingdale;Warmer, more humid;80;66;SW;14;66%;66%;9

Fort Drum;A strong t-storm;77;51;SW;15;70%;82%;3

Fulton;A strong t-storm;81;52;W;11;69%;85%;4

Glens Falls;A strong t-storm;82;58;WSW;11;67%;85%;6

Islip;Warmer, more humid;78;66;SSW;11;72%;70%;9

Ithaca;A strong t-storm;81;52;WNW;11;66%;82%;6

Jamestown;A strong t-storm;75;49;WNW;14;73%;81%;3

Massena;A shower and t-storm;80;49;WSW;16;58%;70%;3

Montauk;More humid;72;62;SW;11;76%;54%;5

Montgomery;A strong t-storm;87;60;WSW;10;67%;74%;9

Monticello;A severe t-storm;85;60;W;8;68%;73%;8

New York;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;SSW;8;62%;73%;9

New York Jfk;A t-storm around;79;66;SW;15;69%;73%;9

New York Lga;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;WSW;12;51%;73%;9

Newburgh;A strong t-storm;91;64;SW;9;63%;75%;7

Niagara Falls;A shower and t-storm;76;52;NW;13;66%;76%;3

Ogdensburg;A shower and t-storm;81;51;W;12;68%;69%;5

Penn (Yan);A strong t-storm;83;53;WNW;12;62%;80%;4

Plattsburgh;A strong t-storm;82;53;WSW;12;61%;67%;4

Poughkeepsie;A strong t-storm;87;61;SW;8;58%;80%;9

Rochester;A strong t-storm;84;52;WNW;14;62%;89%;4

Rome;A strong t-storm;82;51;W;11;69%;87%;4

Saranac Lake;A strong t-storm;77;46;WSW;13;71%;84%;4

Shirley;Warmer, more humid;77;65;SW;12;72%;65%;9

Syracuse;A strong t-storm;84;54;W;13;59%;86%;4

Watertown;A strong t-storm;76;51;SW;14;75%;83%;3

Wellsville;A strong t-storm;81;52;WNW;9;68%;80%;4

Westhampton Beach;Breezy, more humid;74;61;SW;13;74%;65%;6

White Plains;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;64;W;9;60%;74%;9

_____

