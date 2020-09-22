NY Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunshine and breezy;71;51;NW;14;61%;4%;4

Binghamton;Partly sunny;69;51;W;11;68%;15%;5

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;SW;11;65%;10%;5

Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;62;NW;15;48%;5%;5

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;WSW;8;59%;6%;5

Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;SW;9;64%;7%;5

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;61;WNW;15;53%;5%;5

Elmira;Mostly sunny;77;49;W;10;61%;14%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;59;NW;15;50%;5%;5

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;69;52;WSW;8;74%;13%;3

Fulton;Nice with some sun;71;54;WNW;9;72%;5%;3

Glens Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;71;45;W;15;68%;10%;3

Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;58;NW;15;52%;4%;5

Ithaca;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;WNW;10;67%;16%;5

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;69;52;W;9;76%;3%;5

Massena;Partly sunny;69;49;W;8;75%;29%;3

Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;62;WNW;15;57%;4%;5

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;50;W;15;59%;5%;5

Monticello;Partly sunny, breezy;71;48;NW;16;62%;7%;5

New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;62;NW;15;45%;5%;5

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;60;NW;15;49%;5%;5

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;64;NW;15;44%;5%;5

Newburgh;Lots of sun, breezy;78;52;WNW;15;59%;5%;5

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;WSW;8;68%;1%;5

Ogdensburg;Partial sunshine;69;52;WNW;5;76%;17%;3

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;74;52;WSW;10;62%;4%;5

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;70;50;W;10;71%;21%;3

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;51;N;15;58%;5%;5

Rochester;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;WSW;10;69%;9%;5

Rome;Partly sunny;71;51;W;10;72%;27%;3

Saranac Lake;An afternoon shower;64;44;W;9;74%;44%;3

Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;56;NW;14;55%;3%;5

Syracuse;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;WSW;10;68%;4%;3

Watertown;Partly sunny;70;51;W;8;72%;9%;3

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;72;52;W;9;66%;5%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;54;WNW;15;56%;3%;5

White Plains;Mostly sunny;76;55;WNW;14;52%;4%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather