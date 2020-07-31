NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;5;56%;15%;9
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;83;65;SSE;4;61%;69%;7
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;85;70;SE;6;59%;78%;6
Central Park;Sunshine and warmer;86;74;S;3;60%;39%;9
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;85;69;SE;5;58%;65%;7
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SE;6;61%;75%;5
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, humid;82;71;S;5;72%;25%;9
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;86;64;SE;4;61%;73%;6
Farmingdale;Sunny;86;74;SSW;8;62%;44%;9
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;4;57%;29%;9
Fulton;Mostly sunny;85;66;ESE;3;61%;68%;9
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;85;62;NE;3;56%;23%;9
Islip;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;74;SSE;7;65%;44%;9
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SSE;3;66%;60%;6
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;77;65;SE;7;74%;81%;4
Massena;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;4;56%;30%;8
Montauk;Mostly sunny, humid;83;72;SSW;4;70%;21%;9
Montgomery;Partly sunny;86;66;S;4;59%;35%;9
Monticello;Increasing clouds;84;65;SSE;5;63%;37%;9
New York;Sunshine and warmer;86;75;SSE;6;60%;39%;9
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;85;73;S;9;66%;38%;9
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;88;76;S;9;52%;44%;9
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;89;70;SSE;5;64%;33%;7
Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;84;70;SE;6;61%;87%;7
Ogdensburg;Humid with sunshine;85;67;SE;3;62%;30%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;83;69;SSE;4;61%;61%;6
Plattsburgh;Sun and some clouds;83;63;W;4;64%;30%;8
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;90;69;S;4;51%;31%;7
Rochester;Mostly sunny;84;68;ESE;6;64%;69%;9
Rome;Mostly sunny;85;65;ESE;3;59%;67%;9
Saranac Lake;Some sun;80;56;N;3;57%;30%;9
Shirley;Sunny and warmer;85;72;S;6;69%;44%;9
Syracuse;Partly sunny;87;68;SSE;4;56%;67%;9
Watertown;Mostly sunny;85;67;ESE;4;57%;28%;8
Wellsville;Some sun, pleasant;80;66;SE;5;68%;74%;7
Westhampton Beach;Sunny and humid;84;68;SSW;7;69%;44%;9
White Plains;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;69;S;6;58%;33%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather